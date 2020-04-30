close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Edhi Corona Taskforce buries seven bodies

Lahore

LAHORE:The Edhi Corona Taskforce buried six bodies in Lahore and one in Kasur on Wednesday. The deceased who were laid to rest were: Uzma Rashid, 33, a resident of Rehmanpura Khddian, Kasur; Amjad Rafique, 55, a resident of Gwalmandi, Manzooran Bibi, 80, a resident of GT Road, Baghbanpura, Salamat, 71, a resident of Amir Road, Shadbagh, Saleem Masih, 70, a resident of Saint John, Ichhra, Rafqiue, 90, a resident of Pir Colony, Walton and Sajjad, 54, a resident of Khokhar Town, Bund Road.

