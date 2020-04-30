close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Sangakkara pays tribute to Sana Mir

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

LAHORE: Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara on Wednesday paid tribute to recently-retired Pakistan Women all-rounder Sana Mir, calling her a trailblazer and a source of inspiration for both the sexes.

“Well done on a trailblazing career,” he told Sana on Twitter, adding: “You have inspired so many young cricketers - both boys and girls in Pakistan and the world over. Best wishes for an amazing future.”

“Well done on a trailblazing career.You have inspired so many young cricketers both boys and girls in Pakistan and the world over. Best wishes for an amazing future.” Sana responded to the left-handed legend, saying: “Thank you so much Sir. It is an honour to receive affirmation from you. Thank you for being a great role model for all of us and your encouragement.”

Latest News

More From Sports