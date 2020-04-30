Sangakkara pays tribute to Sana Mir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara on Wednesday paid tribute to recently-retired Pakistan Women all-rounder Sana Mir, calling her a trailblazer and a source of inspiration for both the sexes.
“Well done on a trailblazing career,” he told Sana on Twitter, adding: “You have inspired so many young cricketers - both boys and girls in Pakistan and the world over. Best wishes for an amazing future.”
“Well done on a trailblazing career.You have inspired so many young cricketers both boys and girls in Pakistan and the world over. Best wishes for an amazing future.” Sana responded to the left-handed legend, saying: “Thank you so much Sir. It is an honour to receive affirmation from you. Thank you for being a great role model for all of us and your encouragement.”