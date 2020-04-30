Thomas and Uber Cups moved to Oct

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: Badminton’s Thomas and Uber Cup team championships were postponed Wednesday for a second time to October 3-11 after Denmark extended coronavirus social-distancing measures, officials said.The men’s and women’s tournaments, originally scheduled for May in Aarhus, had already been delayed for three months but were shifted again after Denmark said large gatherings remained banned until the end of August, the Badminton World Federation said.