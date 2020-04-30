PCB’s Rizvi serves Shoaib legal notice over defamation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) legal adviser Taffazul Haider Rizvi has served legal notice on Test cricketer Shoaib Akhtar for what he called using disparaging remarks against him during TV Channels and social media ‘outburst’ Tuesday.

In his notice served through lawsuit firm Rizvi and Rizvi, the PCB legal adviser has demanded Rs 100 million compensation besides retracting the statement. Rizvi has asked to retract his statements and tender an unconditional apology and admit that he misstated.

Our Lahore correspondent adds: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has launched a barrage criticism against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its legal department in the aftermath of the Umar Akmal ban, accusing them of giving cover to corrupt cricketers of their choice but feeding other out-of-favours ones to the lions - a practice he said has helped the menace of match-fixing entrench itself in the system.

"The board has given cover to, saved and rehabilitated match-fixers, which has developed this mindset that 'okay I will serve my six-month or two years ban but will be back again like Sharjeel Khan'," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel as he pushed for formalised laws against corruption in cricket.