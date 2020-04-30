MotoGP races cancelled in three countries

PARIS: The MotoGP races in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland in June and July have been cancelled, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and promoter Dorna Sports announced on Wednesday.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has obliged the cancellation of all three events,” they said in a joint statement.The German Grand Prix was scheduled from June 19-21 at the Sachsenring and the Dutch MotoGP from June 26-28 at Assen, the only circuit to have hosted a motorcycle grand prix every year since the championship began in 1949.

The Finnish race was scheduled to be held for the first time at the brand new KymiRing from July 10-12.All three countries have prohibited large gatherings to combat the spread of coronavirus.