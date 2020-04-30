close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
AFP
April 30, 2020

Rennie vows to coach Wallabies

Sports

AFP
April 30, 2020

SYDNEY: Incoming coach Dave Rennie says he remains committed to joining the Wallabies, despite deep divisions that forced out Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle last week.

Castle played a key role in recruiting Rennie to coach the struggling Australia Test side but quit the governing body after a sustained campaign mounted by her critics.New Zealander Rennie said he was “gutted” at her departure but it would not stop him taking the reins at the Wallabies when he completes his contract at Glasgow Warriors.

