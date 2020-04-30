Frampton fears virus could dash boxers’ dreams

LONDON: Carl Frampton’s bid to become the first Irish boxer to be crowned world champion at three different weights is on hold but his greater concern is for the future of the sport globally.

The 33-year-old has told AFP the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic means he will be lucky if he gets to fight WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring this year.

The bout had been due to take place in Frampton’s hometown of Belfast, in Northern Ireland, on June 13.Despite the frustrations due to the enforced delay, Frampton says he is in a better position than many other boxers, who rely on “bums on seats” to make money.

“My genuine concern for boxers is less than one percent of fighters globally are able to live comfortably without having to fight on a regular basis,” he said. “I know a lot who live purse to purse and on sponsorship deals which are small, local businesses.”

The former super bantamweight and featherweight world champion says those sponsors can no longer support the boxers due to the financial hit from the shutdown. “They are pulling out because they can’t afford to do it anymore as they have to pay other bills,” he said.

“I feel privileged and lucky that I am in a position where I am not relying on the next purse to eat again. It sounds harsh but it’s true.”Frampton, who is actively involved in encouraging more integrated schooling between Catholics and Protestants in Northern Ireland, says even some at the top are struggling.

“There are world champions who find it hard to sell tickets and rely on being a hit on TV,” he said. “I am in a good position as I fought in some big fights and built up some money and I can dip into that at the moment.

“Hand on heart I feel genuinely sorry for these guys on the breadline for they have dreams and aspirations themselves. My genuine concern is they will have to give up on their dream of becoming champions.”