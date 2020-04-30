Mayor asks citizens not to insist on burial place of their choice

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has requested the people of the city to cooperate with the graveyards’ administration and not to ask for a place of their choice for the burial, if someone from their family dies of the novel coronavirus.

Addressing a meeting at the Frere Hall, Akhtar said there was a different procedure for the funeral prayers and burial of the COVID-19 victims. He explained that such burials could not take place at all the graveyards as only a few cemeteries had been selected for the purpose.

He said some people asked for a special location for the grave of their loved ones and if they could not get the location of their choice, they sometimes misbehaved with the administration. He asked all district administrations to cooperate with the graveyards' management to ensure law and order at the cemeteries.

"People want to bury their loved ones in the same gravyard where their relatives are already buried but owing to the current situation, it is not possible," the mayor said, adding that some miscreants wanted to take advantage of the current situation to deteriorate law and order but they would not be allowed to do so.

Akhtar explained that the 13-acre newly established graveyard in Surjani Town had been notified as the burial place for those who would die of coronavirus. He said the data of the coronavirus victims was shared with the local administration, police and other relevant departments before the body was brought for burial.

"The World Health Organisation and experts have warned that the month of May is very important as the number of COVID-19 patients could increase considerably during the month and the virus might be at its peak," the mayor stated, asking the citizens to remain at homes and adopt all the preventive measures. He added that the people had to combat the coronavirus pandemic as a nation by showing unity.

KMC Graveyards Department Incharge Iqbal Pervaiz told the mayor that there were 208 graveyards in Karachi, of which 41 were under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), 89 were managed by different communities and 78 were under the control of the Defence Housing Authority, Railways and other such institutions.

"Many graveyards of the city are closed for burials due to filled space and the KMC has established two new graveyards in the Super Highway and Surjani Town areas where burials are going to start," Pervaiz said.

He added that the grave diggers and other staff of the graveyards had been provided with the precautionary kits to ensure their safety.