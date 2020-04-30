‘Railways staffers working relentlessly during lockdown’

“It's more than five weeks now since the unprecedented suspension of the train operation owing to the countrywide outbreak of the coronavirus and imposed lockdown, but the railways workers and officials have remained committed to their responsibilities,” said by Arshad Salam Khattak, who assumed charge of the divisional superintendent , Karachi, two days back.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, he said that during the lockdown days, the railways’ freight operation was in full swing and the workers and officials had done their best in such hard times while transporting essential items across the country.

During the course of five weeks of lockdown, he added, railways staff had remained relentless in office duties and had successfully accomplished all the works pertaining to the maintenance and smooth operation of the train service, besides following the social distancing parameters in letter and spirit. The walk-through sanitising gates, installed at offices of the Karachi division, were prepared by the railways human resource, keeping in view their dire need these days, he said.

Khattak also lauded the doctors and paramedics of the Karachi division for establishing two quarantine set-ups in the city -- a 30-bed facility at Hasan Hospital and a 36-bed quarantine special train.

He added that the train operation would be started after getting prior approval from the government. He noted that the railways had devised necessary SOPs for conducting the train operation during the coronavirus pandemic as per the directives of the federal minister for railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Khattak has started serving his second stint as DS Karachi. Previously, he served in the same position from March 2018 to January 2019. Prior to becoming DS this time, he was serving as secretary of the Railways Board in the Ministry of Railways.