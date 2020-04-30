Healthcare commission bans all elective surgeries at Sindh’s hospitals

The Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has directed all the public and private hospitals not to perform all elective surgeries and procedures till further orders, keeping in view the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province, saying only cancer surgeries and those required in emergency can be performed to save lives.

“After reports that several surgeons, nurses and paramedical staff as well as other support staff contracted the coronavirus while performing surgeries on COVID-19 positive patients, it has been decided that all elective procedures and surgeries should be banned till further orders," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Minhaj Qidwai of the commission while talking to The News on Wednesday.

As many as 400 healthcare providers, including 82 in Sindh, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country so far, officials said, adding that in Sindh alone 32 doctors, 17 nurses and 33 paramedics and other staff had become infected the viral aliment, which was a cause of concern for the authorities as well as for the health fraternity.

Dr Qidwai said the decision to disallow elective surgeries and procedures had been taken to protect the healthcare providers from the coronavirus, as in the past, patients who appeared to be healthy and had no symptoms for COVID-19 were operated upon and they passed on the infection to surgeons and support staffers.

Pathologists and other experts believe that as a general rule, all the secretions of a COVID-19 patient carry the coronavirus, and surgeons and other interventionists who perform surgeries and other procedures can be infected while operating upon an asymptomatic patient.

“Cancer surgeries as well as those required in emergency can be performed, but all the precautionary measures should be adopted by the team of experts while performing the surgery or the procedure," Dr Qidwai said.

He, however, made it clear that the instructions and guidelines issued by the healthcare commission on Wednesday through public notices could be changed in consultation with the hospitals’ managements and experts, saying all their efforts were aimed at preventing the healthcare providers and patients from contracting the highly contagious disease.

To a query, Dr Qidwai said the out-patient departments (OPDs) should be opened and they should remain functional, but hospitals’ managements should take all the precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 from one person to others. He suggested that a system of triage should be adopted at the hospitals while the history and symptoms of patients should be recorded when they entered the hospital premises.

“Full contact and droplet infection protocols should be followed by adopting rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE). All the hospitals must maintain a sufficient stock of PPE for their staff," Dr Qidwai said, adding that all the healthcare providers must wear proper PPE inside the hospitals and while examining patients to prevent themselves from contracting the coronavirus.

“In some instances, healthcare providers even contracted COVID-19 from their colleagues who were positive but had no symptoms. This is a serious situation and all precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the transmission of this disease to others," he added.

Directing the hospital managements to disinfect hospital premises with sodium hypochlorite or any other hospital approved disinfectant, the SHCC head said the hospital staff should regularly perform and follow WHO’s five moments of hand hygiene.

“We have also asked the hospitals to provide soap and sanitisers for the hospital staff and the visitors. Healthcare providers should be provided training regarding donning and doffing of the PPE. All the hospital equipment used for examining the patients should be disinfected after each examination," Dr Qidwai said.

“And the most important instruction issued by us is that hospital waste should be properly disposed of in accordance with international and local guidelines. The entire housekeeping staff must have the knowledge of waste segregation and disposal."