Private schools can open offices for fee collection, salaries

The Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) on Tuesday informed the administrators of the private schools that all academic activities at schools would remain suspended until May 30.

The school owners, however, can open the admin offices for collection of fees and distribution of salaries among the staffers. The letter issued by Dirpis reads: “It is mandatory for every school to grant 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of students for the months of April and May.”

It was also stated in the letter that the school owners were bound to pay full salaries to the teaching and the nonteaching staffers, and that no staffers would be laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If any school has collected full fees for the months of April and May 2020, the concession of 20 per cent which is supposed to be granted in the aforesaid period be refunded or adjusted in the fees in the coming months with the consent of the parent,” it said.

In addition, the letter said that all private school owners should ensure hygienic and health precautions at their schools. According to the SOPs, the availability of sanitisers at entry-and-exit points, the wearing of masks and the social distancing measures must be adopted with the minimum presence of people in the admin offices of schools.