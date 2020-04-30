Labourer dies after falling off 2nd floor

A labourer lost his life after falling from the second floor of an under-construction bungalow in Phase IV, Defence Housing Authority, on Wednesday.

The man was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Dildar, son of Maqbool. The family took his body away without medico-legal formalities.

According to the Darakhshan police, the man was a resident of Neelum Colony, and was working on the second floor, from where he fell down.

Hit-and-run

A man was killed in a road accident near Nasir Jump in Korangi. According to the Zaman Town police, a speedy vehicle hit the 60-year-old, injuring him critically.

Rescuers transported Raees, son of Omar, to the JPMC where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered.