Some 50 cops, Rangers personnel infected with COVID-19: Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has appealed to the people to act in a proper and polite manner with Rangers soldiers and police and traffic police officials who have been performing their duties in the province to enforce the lockdown against the spread of COVID-19.

In a video message released on Wednesday, Wahab, who is also the chief minister’s law adviser, said the provincial government had made several tough decisions to prevent local transmission of the novel coronavirus in the province.

He said the implementation of these decisions could not be ensured without doctors, nurses, paramedical staff members and other health professionals as well as officials and soldiers of the law enforcement and security agencies actively engaged in their

respective duties.

He also said Rangers soldiers and police and traffic police officials had been performing their duties at numerous checkpoints round the clock to ensure the imposition of the lockdown against the spread of COVID-19.

Even then, he lamented, some of the citizens had interacted with these officials in a very rude manner, which was extremely sorrowful. He said citizens should know well that the only reason the officials were out there was to safeguard public health against the threat of the coronavirus.

“For this sole reason these officials are present at different road intersections and roundabouts round the clock, while they are away from their families,” said the spokesman.

He said 45 police officials and four Rangers soldiers in the province had been infected with the novel coronavirus in the line of duty as they continued to be the frontline soldiers in the war against the transmission of the deadly virus.

“We should realise the fact that all these officials have been away from their families just to keep us safe. They deserve to be treated with respect.”

Wahab reiterated the appeal of the provincial government that people should observe self-isolation as much as possible to play their part in the collective struggle of society against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

‘Be cautious’

A day earlier, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Maqsood Ahmed Memon had ordered ensuring that police officials performed their duties during the holy month of Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 threat.

DIG Memon, chief of the Security & Emergency Division of the Sindh police, was chairing a meeting in connection with security duties regarding the novel coronavirus lockdown.

The spokesman for the Security Division said the meeting was held at the Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters to discuss the duties of the units under the command of the Police Security & Emergency Service Division, including SSU, Security-I, Security-II, Mohafiz Force, court police and Foreign Security Cell.

The measures taken for the COVID-19 lockdown duties were reviewed in detail. During the meeting, the heads of the units presented detailed briefings on the security arrangements and the steps taken for the welfare of the police officers and employees.

DIG Memon directed the heads of the units to ensure that the police officials performed their duties during Ramazan keeping in view the precautionary measures. Three Security Division officials who were diagnosed with the coronavirus were said to have fully recovered.

SSU Commandant Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum, Court Police SSP Asad Ali Chaudhry, Command & Control SP Javed Zameeruddin, Security-I SP Asghar Usman, Security-II SP Syed Salman Hussain, Foreign Security Cell SP Abdul Qayyum Patafi and Madadgar-15 SP Abdullah Memon had also attended the meeting.