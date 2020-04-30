Cop injured for stopping pillion rider

A policeman was injured after he stopped two men on a motorcycle for violating the pillion-riding ban in the Al-Falah area on Wednesday.

According to police, cops were busy with routine patrolling when they intercepted the men for violating Section 144 imposed by the Sindh government as part of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the city. After an exchange of hot words, the men started beating the policemen, injuring one of them.

The injured cop was identified as Baghal Jatoi, son of Abdul Kareem. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.