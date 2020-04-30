Man killed for resisting mugging bid in Korangi

A man was killed for putting up resistance to a mugging bid in an area of District Korangi on Wednesday.

Police said two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on the 25-year-old after he resisted their bid to snatch his cell phone and cash near the Coast Guard Chowrangi at Korangi No. 2.1/2 within the remits of the Zaman Town police station. He was shot once in the head and died on the spot. The assailants easily escaped.

Rescuers reached the crime scene and took the victim’s body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where was identified as 25-year-old Sohail, son of Laiq.

The initial police investigation showed that the victim was a resident of the same area and had been going to his workplace when the horrific incident occurred. The police have registered a case and investigating the incident from different angles.

Man injured by brother

A man was injured at his house allegedly by his own brother during a fight over a family dispute at their house in Raees Goth.

According to Saeedabad police, 28-year-old Azmat, son of Shamsul Alam, was stabbed by his brother during a fight that erupted over a family dispute. It was not immediately clear what the family dispute was about.