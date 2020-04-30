PCB engages cricket fans in its Dream Pairs campaign

KARACHI: The PCB has asked fans to come up with their favourite combinations in the Dream Pairs campaign, which commenced on April 29.

PCB has invited fans to jot down their favourite batting (opening and middle-order) and bowling (pace and spin) pairs from different generation of cricketers who donned Pakistan’s golden star in Test cricket on the PCB’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter platforms. Towards the end of the campaign, the fans will also be asked to vote for a wicketkeeper who they would want to watch.