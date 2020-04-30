Wicketkeepers have a pivotal role to play: Rashid Latif

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif says that a wicketkeeper plays a very important role for a team as a good catch and a good stumping can turn the match upside down.

“Physical fitness and strong nerves are very important for wicketkeepers,” Rashid said in a session with players. The PCB is organising online sessions for its current and upcoming cricketers with former greats in order to keep them motivated as almost all sports have come to a halt in the middle of coronavirus pandemic and almost everyone is restricted to their houses.

He praised Sarfaraz Ahmed, former Pakistan skipper, Rizwan Ahmed and Rohail Nazeer for their strong nerves.

Rashid advised the three wicketkeepers to watch videos of former English wicketkeepers Alan Knott and Jack Russell and learn.

He further said that he used to talk to teammates standing near him to keep him fresh throughout the day.

Rashid also gave tips to wicketkeepers on how to enhance their batting skills.

National team chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis and team management member Shahid Aslam also attended the online session.