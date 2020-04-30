close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2020

Shaheen, Abid undergo fitness tests

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Abid Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi went through the fitness test on Wednesday while Yasir Shah will be tested next week.

Abid, Shaheen and Yasir were not part of the players who underwent tests last week. “Abid and Shaheen have taken tests under the watchful eyes of trainers and coaches Wednesday while Yasir has requested to go through the procedures next week,” a PCB official when contacted said.

