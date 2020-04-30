‘England tour will be scrapped’

SYDNEY: Veteran batsman David Warner believes Australia’s upcoming limited-overs tour of England will be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australians were scheduled to play three One-Dayers and three Twenty20 matches against England in July, although changes to the English country cricket season now make that impossible.

There was speculation the tour could be delayed until September but Warner was doubtful it would go ahead.

“At the moment it’s highly unlikely we’re going to go over there given what’s happened in England,” Warner told cricket.com.au.

He said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s infection with COVID-19 showed the gravity of the problem in the host nation. “He’s back up on his feet now and that’s fantastic news, but there’s a lot more to this than just sport being played,” Warner added.