Rizvi serves legal notice on Shoaib

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) legal adviser Taffazul Haider Rizvi has served a legal notice on former Test fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar for “using disparaging remarks” against him on television channels and social media Tuesday evening.

In the notice served through his law firm ‘Rizvi and Rizvi’, the PCB’s legal adviser has demanded Rs100 million compensation besides retraction from the statement.

In the notice — delivered at Shoaib’s Sector F-7 address in Islamabad — Rizvi has mentioned all the disciplinary cases and proceedings that were initiated against the fast bowler in his playing days.

Meanwhile, the PCB also issued a statement on the issue which said: “The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publically commenting about the PCB’s legal department and its legal advisor. The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society. The PCB’s legal advisor, Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights.”

The Pakistan Bar Council has come out in Rizvi’s support, saying: “The Pakistan Bar Council takes strong exception to yesterday’s (28-04-2020) defamatory statements of ex-cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made public through television channels and social media, against a senior member of the Bar Mr. Taffazul Rizvi, ASC. Mr. Rizvi is an eminent member of the Bar and is known for being an upright lawyer with impeccable integrity.”

In a message to this correspondent, Shoaib said: “My lawyers shall send the statement on my behalf soon.”