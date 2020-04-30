Jobless Players and Staff: PTF seeks financial assistance from ITF

ISLAMABAD: As the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has yet to come forward in support of the COVID-19-hit sports fraternity, the Pakistan Tennis Federation has approached the International Tennis Federation for financial assistance to help jobless coaches, players and support staff.

In a letter addressed to ITF President David Haggerty, PTF chief Salim Saifullah Khan has requested for financial assistance enabling the federation to extend much needed help to all those tennis related technical and non-technical officials who were totally dependent on tennis activities before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now they have rendered jobless, no activities mean no earning for them. They and their families were totally dependent on the daily income through activities. Over 40 days of lockdown so far and uncertain future has rendered hundreds of these workers jobless. As they started looking at us, we were expecting some financial package from the government for their assistance.

“With no hope from the Ministry of IPC insight, we have decided to move to ITF in an effort to extend help to these jobless tennis fraternity who had contributed a lot in making Pakistan as one of the leading tennis playing nations in Asia,” Saifullah said.

The PTF president said that they deserve financial support in hour of need. “I have called on the ITF president to extend financial assistance to the PTF so that those going through tough times should be supported. The PTF through its meager resources have ensured that its employees stay safe and keep on getting their monthly salaries in time. But we are also worried about those tennis players, coaches and other staff who entirely depend on day-to-day activities,” he said.

The letter written to Haggerty says: “Dear President Haggerty, these are highly trying times, indeed, and our prayer goes out to all and sundry across the globe. I am taking this opportunity to bring to your kind notice a very pressing situation we are facing. Since the lockdown on all sports activities here, some 6 weeks ago, livelihoods of thousands of professionals, coaches, players, support staff, have come to a standstill.

“In the case of tennis, and while we at the PTF have so far not laid off any coaches/support staff, we are rapidly moving towards having to take some very painful decisions. Across the country, dozens of coaches, at clubs, academies, educational institutions etc, have been laid off, without any source of income, whatsoever.

“Given our extreme constraints, as you would be aware, we are unable to sustain further assistance in the coming days. In light of the foregoing, dismal circumstances, I would like to seek help of the ITF to allow us a special grant to enable us at the least to cater to three months of subsistence requirements of coaches and their families. There are an estimated over 100 coaches cross-country that will require our immediate assistance.”