Nowhere to turn

As a former employee of Pakistan Steel, I have a lot of sympathy for the retired employees of this organisation who are running from door to door pleading for the payment of their pensions. Most of them have no other means of supporting their family. Moreover, in this period of recession when all businesses are closed and industries are shut down due to Covid-19, opportunities for any alternate employment are bleak. These people only number a few thousand, therefore their plight does not attract the attention from politicians or the media.

Orders passed by the courts for the release of dues are being flouted by and routine delaying tactics are being adopted by the bureaucracy. These retirees are meeting their daily expenses by selling their belonging and taking loans from friends and family as due to their status in society they can neither stand in queues for charity ration nor can they resort to begging. I therefore humbly request the present PTI government also to resolve the matter pertaining payment of legal retirement dues to PSM employees.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi