An icon retires

She came, she played and she conquered. I would like to praise the relentless efforts of Sana Mir for women’s cricket in Pakistan. She has been the face of Pakistan women's cricket for many years and a source of inspiration for the younger generation of women cricketers.

Armed with passion, guts and determination, she challenged the status quo and broke the glass ceiling for women cricketers in the country. Her performances have not only improved the profile of women's cricket in Pakistan, but also enhanced the global image of Pakistan. I wish her good luck in her future endeavors.

Ghazi Khan

Peshawar