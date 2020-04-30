It’s on the state

This refers to the news report ‘Ulema to ensure implementation of guidelines for mosques: PM Imran Khan' (April 28). The report quotes Imran Khan as saying “The procedure for the mosques was worked out in consultation with religious scholars and they took responsibility for ensuring its implementation”. He is also reported to have said that it was the common responsibility of every individual in society to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of virus, which is true.

However, PM Imran Khan does not stand absolved of his responsibility by passing on the responsibility for violations of social-distancing and other requirements in mosques simply because it is the government’s duty to protect human lives and to stop and punish those who put these at risk. And this is what necessitates the creation of institutions like the police and courts. And there is no way Imran Khan can pass on this responsibility to the ulema who, at best, can act in an advisory capacity, and do not have the policing powers to enforce compliance. Also, not all prayer leaders follow the advice of the group of ulema who made the agreement with the government. Imran Khan has to show some courage and do the needful.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi