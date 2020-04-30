Of reports and scams

If it is not a cover-up job, what is it that is holding the report into an alleged sugar scam for that long? It has been nearly a month now that we have been waiting for the report to be made public. If there are culprits, they need to be exposed, and if there are none, that should also be made clear. The report pertains to an alleged involvement of some federal cabinet members and the chair of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in the approval of the subsidy which according to reports resulted in nearly Rs100 billion being syphoned off by the beneficiaries of this largesse. The postponement of the final report is fueling the speculations in this matter, as there was no need for any further inquiry or forensic report after the initial investigation had exposed the culprits and that even resulted in an immediate reshuffle of the federal cabinet.

In the absence of a government clarification about this inordinate delay, there have been unconfirmed reports that the FIA has sought more time to submit the detailed forensic report on the sugar and wheat scandals. The FIA should come out clean about this matter and publicly explain why the report is being delayed and if the rumours about its seeking more time are correct. There are also reports that some more officers are being added to the investigating team to conduct a forensic audit by visiting different sugar mills. This all sounds rather odd. Even more conspicuous by its absence is NAB which otherwise shows remarkable alacrity if an allegation is leveled against the opposition members. But in this particular case the only movement NAB has shown to date is an announcement that it would take action against those involved in creating the sugar and wheat shortages in the country.

The scam is no minor offence to be brushed aside in this manner. It involves billions of rupees extracted by subsidies and price hikes in addition to the alleged hoarding and smuggling of these commodities. The government has been repeatedly informing us that there are powerful cartels that safeguard their interests at the cost of the public, but when it comes to exposing and punishing them, it takes a sluggish posture. We suggest that the report be made public without procrastination and those responsible be brought to book with immediate effect.