Suttar elected EFP president

KARACHI: Ismail Suttar has unanimously been elected as the new president of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) following the resignation of Majyd Aziz, a statement said on Wednesday.

Zaki Ahmed Khan will remain the vice president, while Majyd Aziz would continue to be the Member of EFP board of directors, it added.

Suttar is also the chairman of EFP Economic Council and CEO of Hub Pak Salt Refinery. He is also serving as president of the Lasbela Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has held several important positions, including adviser at Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

Since its inception in 2018, the council comprises economists, business elites, academia and leading consultants has published a consortium of publications specific to industrial research and accurately voiced issues of manufacturers and exporters to the relevant ministerial heads.

Besides being a pioneer in developing salt as a value-added mineral on a large industrial scale, Suttar has worked tirelessly to help prepare the Balochistan Minerals Policy.