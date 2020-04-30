Stocks barrel ahead as E&Ps rebound amid rate cut buzz

Stocks on Wednesday extended gains for the second straight day on recovering energy shares, while investors cheered the government’s plans to reduce petroleum products’ prices, seen bringing down inflation rate, and creating more room for monetary easing, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 1.86 percent or 605.45 points to close at 33,158.84 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 2.07 percent or 295.37 points to end at 14,576.60 points level.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “Equities sustained positive momentum on expectations of further slowdown in inflation”.

“Prime Minister's advisor on finance stated the government plans to reduce petroleum products’ prices from next month which would help bring down inflation and thus increased expectations for further monetary easing”.

The government was considering reduction in fertiliser prices and the market was abuzz that it would be targeted through direct subsidy to farmers, which also boosted investor sentiment, he said.

“The government plans to abolish 0.6 percent withholding tax on cash withdrawals from banks by customers bringing remittances, which may partially limit drop in remittances,” Balani added.

Of 342 active scrips, 226 closed higher, 96 ended lower, and 20 did not change. Volumes were down at 140.473 million shares, as compared to 159.413 million in the previous session.

Topline Securities in its daily market note said,” This [announcement of a possible cut in petroleum products’ prices] led to rally in cyclical stocks as the cost of transport in addition to finance cost would also decrease; fertilisers stocks joined the rally as the government is also contemplating to give direct subsidiary to farmers by reducing fertilisers prices”.

Hub Power garnered investor interest (up by 5.9 percent) after its analyst briefing session held on Wednesday indicated that funds from Energy Sukuk II might be disbursed by mid of next month, the brokerage said.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, "With the expectation of lower inflation rate and continuous assurances from the government officials that all possible measures will be adopted to stem economy and support business community and easing of rate cut encourage investors to build sizeable position in choice companies".

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional at Next Capital, said "Pakistan stocks closed positive as Asian shares and US futures rallied”.

Ovais Ahsan, chief executive officer at Optimus Capital Management, said, “The market rallied over 1.8 percent, triggered by the oil and gas sector as global oil prices strengthened overnight”.

The KSE-100 closed stronger as investors remained bullish on lower interest rates and chances of further cuts by the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) to jumpstart the economy, Ahsan said. He added that Hub power and Fauji Fertilisers were amongst the prominent gainers on the back of strong corporate results announced recently.

Wednesday’s top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs637.50 close at Rs9,137.50/share, and Rafhan Maize, gaining Rs240, to finish at Rs6,800/share. Nestle Pakistan, losing Rs80.33 to close at Rs5699.67/share, and Otsuka Pakistan, shedding Rs20 to close at Rs300/share, ended up as the major losers.

Maple Leaf Cement once again recorded the highest volumes with 18.439 million shares, gaining Rs0.38, to end at Rs27.10/share. Fauji Fertiliser with a turnover of 3.115 million shares was at the lowest rung of volume ladder; however, it gained Rs2.94 to end at Rs110.01/share.