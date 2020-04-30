Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for the third straight session on Wednesday, as the demand for the dollar to meet month-end commitments weighed on the local unit, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the local currency closed at 161.61 against the dollar, slightly lower from the previous closing of 161.65.

The rupee ended at 160 against the dollar, compared with 159.50 in the previous session in the open market.

"Despite some dollar inflows seen into the debt market in the early hours of trading, the rupee hasn't really gained much due to renewed importer demand," a foreign exchange dealer said.

"Since the government has eased coronavirus restrictions for some businesses, importers are coming to the market to meet their demand for the US currency."

Market sentiment was also hurt after the adviser to the prime minister on finance said the real gross domestic product growth would remain negative at 1.57 percent in the current fiscal year due to the pandemic shock.

Manufacturing, services and exports are expected to be hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, he added. Budget deficit could also rise to 9.6 percent of GDP in FY20. Traders expect the rupee to hold in a tight range of 161.50 to 161.75 in the coming days.