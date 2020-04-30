‘Informal workers risk livelihoods being destroyed’

Geneva: Three-quarters of workers in the informal economy -- some 1.6 billion people -- risk having their livelihoods ruined by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organization said on Wednesday.

The ILO said an expected further sharp decline in working hours in the second quarter of 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, meant that those workers were in "immediate danger of having their livelihoods destroyed".

In its third report on the coronavirus crisis and the world of work, the UN agency warned of the impact on the most vulnerable in the labour market, who are often in the hardest-hit sectors.

The 1.6 billion people stand in line to suffer "massive damage to their ability to earn a living," said ILO director-general Guy Ryder.

"We all have to think of the human suffering, the human need that stands behind that extraordinary figure."

The ILO said the crisis was causing an unprecedented reduction in economic activity and working time.

It estimates that global working hours declined by 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared with the last three months of 2019.

Global working hours in the second quarter of 2020 are expected to be 10.5 percent lower than in the last pre-crisis quarter, due to the extension of lockdowns.

The ILO said this was the equivalent to 305 million full-time jobs, representing a major deterioration on a previous second-quarter estimate of 195 million.

It said the Americas (down 12.4 percent), followed by Europe and central Asia (down 11.8 percent each) would be the regions losing the most working hours over the second quarter.