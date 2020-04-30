Sindh dissatisfied over wheat procurement pace

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday directed officials of the provincial food department to expedite wheat purchase drive to ensure timely fulfillment of this year’s procurement target.

Sindh cabinet showed dissatisfaction over the procurement drive. Directives were issued to deputy directors of food Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and all the district food controllers to expedite the process of wheat procurement and ensure achievement of 1.4 million tons of wheat buying target set for the province for the current year.

Secretary Food Department Laeq Ahmed wrote letters to deputy directors and district food controllers, directing them to speed up the drive. The provincial cabinet, on 27 April, discussed and reviewed the progress of ongoing wheat procurement 2020.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and cabinet members after reviewing the progress of each district asked the officials to speed up the efforts for ensuring the achievement of the target

A letter, seen by The News, said the procurement in the province was commenced from March 26, and the procurement campaign was in the middle stage.

The progress report of procurement, received on April 28, indicated that 40 percent of target had been achieved, “which cannot be termed as satisfactory performance at the stage”.

“You are required to gear up efforts for achieving targets of your respective region/district,” said the food secretary. “I take this opportunity to convey the orders of chief minister Sindh that any lapse/failure in achieving the target will be viewed very seriously and this department shall take the strict and drastic disciplinary action against the officers who fail to achieve the target of their respective region and district.”

The director provincial food department was directed to monitor the progress of procurement of wheat on daily basis and ensure that the target fixed by the cabinet is fully achieved.

Wheat is produced over an area of 1.11 million acres in Sindh with 3.8 million tons of production expected. Sindh government would purchase 1.4 million tons or 37 percent of the total production. Sindh government started wheat procurement in the province after opening 525 procurement centres in 23 districts.

However, growers remain dissatisfied with the wheat procurement drive of the government.

One grower said government banned inter-district wheat movement in some districts, while it was opened in other districts. Inter-provinces movement remained banned and thus price to growers is available below the support price, as wheat is procured by the middlemen, the grower said.