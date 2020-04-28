Salman appeals for restoration of departmental cricket

LAHORE: Former captain of the national team Salman Butt has appealed to restore department cricket in domestic cricket structure. Left-hander opening batsman also opposed holding the Twenty20 World Cup in an empty stadium. In cricket circles across the country, voices are being raised for the revival of departmental cricket and former captain Salman Butt also supported the revival of department cricket, saying that it will provide jobs to players as well as increase the pool of players and reduce financial pressure on the board. Salman also opposed the World Twenty20 in an empty stadium, saying he hoped the situation would return to normal by the time the World Cup is played. The former captain called for the inclusion of departmental teams in the second domestic season of the PCB, saying that the cricketers living outside the new system were facing severe financial problems. It would be a great step, with the inclusion of departmental cricket in domestic season which will increase competition and will also end the criticism on the PCB, he added.