Use of saliva can’t be done away with in competitive cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan legend Waqar Younis made it clear that use of saliva is a must and can't be done away with when competitive cricket resumes. He was responding to reports that the International Cricket Council (ICC), during its recent CEC meeting, considered the use of artificial substances on the ball instead of saliva. "As a fast bowler, I reject this because this (using saliva and sweat) is a natural process. A ball exchanges hands all day, you run in, huffing and puffing, you sweat and using saliva is natural rather than on intent. It's a habit and you just can't control this aspect," Waqar said here. He felt that all these kinds of ideas show desperation to start proceedings. "I don't know how this discussion came up but I feel people who want the game to be played are frustrated with the lockdown. They are overthinking about it. I doubt this new idea of using (artificial) substance instead of saliva is a solution. "You can make a bowler use a predefined substance on the ball, but at the same time practically it's not possible to prevent a bowler using his sweat or saliva," Pakistan's current bowling coach said.