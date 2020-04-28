100th Tour of Catalonia postponed

MADRID: The 100th edition of the Tour of Catalonia has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Monday. Due to be held from March 23 to March 29, this year’s tour was initially postponed on March 12 but a compressed cycling calendar means the event will not go ahead in 2020. "The cycling calendar that the UCI has made official has been reduced to practically three months, and what we are clear about is that we want to celebrate a 100th edition with maximum guarantees and the best cyclists in the world," said Tour of Catalonia president Ruben Peris.