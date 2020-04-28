Cash incentives for SA Games medal winners

ISLAMABAD: In the second phase Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday handed cheques to the country’s taekwondo fighters and women squash players who got medals in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year. The Games were held from 1st to 10thDecember, 2019 in Nepal. As has been the case since the turn of century all the medals winners are eligible for cash incentives in all major events including South Asian, Asian and other world events. Dr. Fehmid Mirza, Minister for IPC/President PSB distributed cheques among taekwondo and women team squash players. President Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col (rtd) Wasim was also present on the occasion. Taekwondo team won three gold, four silvers and two bronze in men category. Haroon Khan, Rab Nawaz and Shahzain won gold medals for the country in Nepal Games taekwondo event. Female members also scooped up six medals while two were awarded in mix category. Gold medal winners were awarded Rs one million with silver getting Rs half a million while Rs quarter a million were awarded to bronze medal winners. On Friday 11 wrestling and squash men players also received their cash awards.