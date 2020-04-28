Umar Akmal banned for 3 years from all forms of cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Monday handed Umar Akmal a three-year ban from all form of cricket over failing to report he was approached to fix games.

Controversial middle order batsman Umar Akmal was banned after pleading guilty to failing to report match-fixing approaches. Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in a short order on Monday, handed Umar Akmal a three-year ban from all cricket.

Umar, who turns 30 in May, withdrew last month from challenging the charges. Umar's ban is effective from February 20, when he was provisionally suspended by the board under its anti-corruption code, which states a player must report being approached to fix games. The decision was announced by a disciplinary committee after a brief hearing of the PCB.

Umar burst onto the scene with a century in his first Test in 2009, but his career has been marred by disciplinary problems, resulting in various bans and fines. He was arrested in February 2014 after a scuffle with a traffic warden who stopped him for a signal violation. Umar last represented Pakistan in two Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in Lahore last year, falling to first ball ducks on both occasions.

He has so far played 16 Tests, 121 one-day games and 84 Twenty20s for Pakistan. The PCB will release reasons as soon as it receives the decision from Justice Chauhan. In a detailed hearing held at the National Cricket Academy, Umar Akmal decided to represent himself and was heard at length, while the PCB was represented by Taffazul Rizvi. Umar Akmal was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on 17 March. On 9 April, the PCB referred the matter to Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee after determining that the batsman had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

Meanwhile PCB Director Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col Asif Mahmood, said: “The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.”

Meanwhile Taffazul Rizvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal representative, held a media interaction following the announcement of a three-year ban on Umar Akmal. He said Akmal has the option to appeal against this ban.