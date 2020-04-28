PML-N requisitions pre-budget PA session

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has requisitioned convening of pre-budget Punjab Assembly session to present budget proposals and discuss the worsening situation of coronavirus.

In this regard, PML-N MPAs Malik Nadeem Kamran and Samiullah Khan submitted the requisition in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Monday. Under the Punjab Assembly rules, the Speaker is bound to convene the Assembly session within 14 days of the opposition’s requisition. The sources in the Punjab government believed that the Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session was expected to be convened in the beginning of May.