close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

PML-N requisitions pre-budget PA session

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has requisitioned convening of pre-budget Punjab Assembly session to present budget proposals and discuss the worsening situation of coronavirus.

In this regard, PML-N MPAs Malik Nadeem Kamran and Samiullah Khan submitted the requisition in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Monday. Under the Punjab Assembly rules, the Speaker is bound to convene the Assembly session within 14 days of the opposition’s requisition. The sources in the Punjab government believed that the Punjab Assembly’s pre-budget session was expected to be convened in the beginning of May.

Latest News

More From Lahore