Governor Sarwar warns mosques against violating SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said masaajid’s administrative committees not following the 20-point SOPs are playing with the lives of millions of people.

Since there are reports from different cities of not following the prescribed SOPs, he said the government had been compelled to take strict action to save lives of people. The governor also reiterated that the coronavirus spread would continue surging, if people continued coming out of their homes unmindfully. He also acknowledged the services of all health professionals and volunteers fighting against the coronavirus and its impact on frontlines.

He was addressing a ceremony to honour volunteers working to serve poor families, whose breadwinners lost their jobs, as well as talking to media persons at Governor’s House on Monday. Sarwar Foundation Vice-Chairperson Begum Parveen Sarwar, Akhwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and others were also present on the occasion.