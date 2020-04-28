‘Online family mathematics camp’ from May 6

Islamabad:Pakistan Science Club will arrange a free of charge ‘Online Family Mathematics Camp’ for the students and their families from May 6 who want to learn mathematics through hands-on-activities in the entertaining atmosphere.

According to an official of Pakistan Science Club, the camp is being arranged in collaboration with Nida and Madni Institute of Experiential Learning (NMIEL) for engaging the students along with their families to learn in a stress-free environment.

Parents with their kids, teachers with their students and aspiring and sound mathematicians can join the camp. The aspiring students with their family members can register at paksc.org/omc for participating in the camp, which would start from May 6.During the current situation of self-isolation in the wake of pandemic, Pakistan Science Club is determined to provide quality time to young ones and teenagers.

Hands-on experience will be captivating not only for students of different age groups but parents and teachers can equally benefit from it. Parents will not only enjoy different activities but also learn how to teach their kids in a meaningful way.

Various household items and low cost material will be used for hands-on activities, which tell us that learning is not dependent on expensive props and material. This initiative will help enable more and more people to utilize their time, learn and enhance their hands-on skills and capabilities.

Family Mathematics Camp provides inspiration, guidance and an opportunity to the learners of exchanging their expertise. Online Family Mathematics Summer Camp will be engaging, learning with fun and hands-on experience not only for students of different age groups but equally beneficial for parents and teachers.

Children between the age of 6 to 12 can attend the camp under adult supervision and all the participants should complete their project during the activity time. E-certificates will be issued to only those participants who will complete all activities and upload photographs of the projects on the portal.