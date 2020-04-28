21 one-wheelers, 24 outlaws arrested

Rawalpindi:Police arrested 21 youths for making one-wheeling stunts and registered six cases against them for making public nuisance and risking their lives.

In connection of one-wheeling 12 motorcycles were also compounded along with their riders while 44 motorcyclists were also challaned in Rawalpindi for violation of Section 144 in limits of different police stations of the city.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas stated that police crackdown would be continued on one-wheelers and violation of Section 144 in wake of coronavirum lockdown. Meanwhile, in crackdown, nine outlaws were arrested and police also recovered five pistols 30mm, one kalashnikov, liquor and for selling kites in the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi.

While in the limits of Banni and Nasirabad police stations, police held five drug pushers and also recovered 6kg of charars from their possession. Waris Khan Police station arrested a proclaimed offender of category-B list named Mushtaq who was on the wanted list since 2019.

SHO (City Police Station) arrested eight gamblers including a police constable red handed and also recovered Rs49,000 betting amount and 11 mobiles from their possession. SP (Potohar) stated that strict departmental action would be taken against police official for supporting and involvement with gamblers.

SHO (Wah Cantt) police station taking prompt action on a viral video on social media arrested a culprit for making aerial firing and also recovered pistol and nine rounds from his possession. As per police record, the culprit was accomplice in various crimes.