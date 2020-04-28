Court moved against hoarding, inflation

LAHORE:A petition seeking action against hoarding and rising prices of essential commodities was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by the Judicial Activism Panel.

The petition sought directives for the relevant authorities to bring down the prices and check hoarding in an effective manner. The petition stated that prices of basic food items had gone up besides hoarding of goods to create shortage in markets. A new law has been brought in by the provincial government to check overpricing and hoarding, it said.

The law has been ineffective due to which prices of goods are skyrocketing the petitioner requested the court to direct the authorities concerned to take measures in this regard. Earlier on April 22, the Punjab government had introduced an ordinance to curb hoarding of essential commodities and punish the perpetrators.