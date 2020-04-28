Fake cop arrested for drug peddling

Islamabad :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has nabbed a swindler who in guise of a policeman used to supply narcotics in various areas of the Capital, a police spokesman said.

According to details, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer directed DSP CIA Hakim Khan to constitute special teams for arrest of narcotics suppliers in the city. One of the team headed by Inspector Abdul Ghafoor including ASI Asim Ali Zaidi and others nabbed a drug pusher Jehangir Khan from a filling station in sector D-17. The accused produced his photo before the police team at the time of arrest showing him as senior rank officer of police. The police team found it fake on verification and also recovered 1150 gram heroin from him. He used to supply narcotics in various areas of Islamabad after purchasing it Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The accused also posted his pictures in police uniform at social media and further investigation is underway from him. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed ahs appreciated this performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members. He said their names would be forwarded to the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan for special prize.

The DIG (Operations) also directed for effective crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities and strict action against them as per law. public complaints: In wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown, CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis has instructed Station Head Officers (SHOs) to ensure presence in their respective police stations from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to listen public complaints. CPO (Rawalpindi) said police has been fulfilling responsibilities amidst prevailing coronavirus lockdown but also committed to fulfill its duties for service deliveries to the citizens.