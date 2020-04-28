close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
April 28, 2020

Online story telling contest

Lahore

A
APP
April 28, 2020

Islamabad Art group Theater Wallay has started an online story telling competition where art enthusiasts can send their submissions comprising the stories about their life during the lock down due to COVID-19. According to the management, the stories could be in any art form including songs, poems, audio narrations, videos about the time people were spending during lock down and selected creations would be shared with due credit.

