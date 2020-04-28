Islamabad:Though COVID-19 pandemic has led to the failing of many traditional systems, it has given popularity and success to some new innovative ideas as well.

With book shops, libraries and book exhibitions halt all around the country, there are organizations promoting online book reading for children. One such useful initiatives is ‘Let’s Read At Home’ campaign launched globally by The Asia Foundation (TAF).

With the outbreak of COVID-19 and the lockdown situation, TAF launched ‘Let’s Read At Home’ campaign at global level. The website is accessible in Urdu language in addition to 9 international languages.

In this campaign, stories classified as per different themes like health, critical thinking, STEM, resilience have been uploaded. Moreover, it has activities for children, reading tips for parents and an on-going translation sprint. The purpose of this campaign is to engage children in productive and creative ways while reviving the reading habits.

Online books and stories for children can also be reached through ‘Books for Asia (BFA)’ website which is the flagship program of TAF. Since 1954, TAF Pakistan has donated more than 3 million books across the country to different public schools, colleges, universities and public offices. In 2017, TAF launched a digital platform by the name of Let’s Read Asia, this platform has more than 2000 stories in English, in addition to more than 40 languages. Out of these, 330 stories have been translated in Urdu by children studying in different schools in Pakistan. These stories are for level 1 going up to level 5. The organization has also developed Digital Libraries and Let's Read Corner in four public schools in Islamabad. In addition, digital libraries have also been set-up in University of Baltistan and Public School and College, Skardu.