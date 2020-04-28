Call to use IT in judicial system during pandemic

LAHORE :Speakers at a virtual conference on Monday said that use of information technology in judicial system has become inevitable and it is the only way to provide justice to the people under the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

The virtual conference was jointly organised by Punjab University (PU) and Institute for Legal Research and Advocacy (ILRA) here Monday. PU Law College Professor Dr Amanullah Malik, Supreme Court Bar Association Senior Vice-President Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry, Punjab Judicial Academy trainer Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri, ILRA Chairman Syed Shahbaz Bukhari, Lahore High Court Bar Association Vice-President Barrister Saeed Nagra, Lahore Bar Association General Secretary Rehan Khan and a large number of lawyers participated in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Prof Dr Amanullah Malik said since the prevailing situation regarding vaccine and Covid-19 patients’ treatment was uncertain it was necessary to benefit from IT facilities to deliver justice to the people under prevailing circumstances.

He said that University Law College also began online classes to save students one precious year. Chaudhry Ghulam Murtaza advocate said presentation of arguments through a video link was possible and such practice also existed in Supreme Court in some selected cases.

He said that at international level, courts were utilising IT facilities to hear cases online and we could benefit from already shared experiences of the institutions. Mr Nagra said some amendments would have to be made to the rules for launching a comprehensive online judicial system.

He said that an online judicial system could be introduced and implemented by taking all stakeholders into confidence for its smooth functioning and delivery. ILRA Chairman Syed Shahbaz Bukhari thanked Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Qasim Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najfi for taking initiatives in time to streamline the judicial system in order to provide justice to the people. He thanked them for launching the e-filing system of the cases at Lahore High Court level.

He said that arguments on cases were being made through a video link in various courts in many countries. He said there was a need to train stakeholders concerned and utilise appropriate IT equipment. He said these little efforts could pave the way to provide justice to the people as well as reduce financial problems being faced by 1.5 lakh lawyers and their para-legal staff.

Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri advocate said that all the resources to put the judicial system online were available.He said that an online judicial system would also prove an environment-friendly initiative.

ventilators: A philanthropist donated two ventilators worth Rs 4 million to the Lahore General Hospital here on Monday.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College & Lahore General Hospital Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar expressed his gratitude and said the person who donated these ventilators for the patients will get a peaceful life in this world and hereafter.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah Uddin said those seek mercy of Allah Almighty and a house in Heaven create ease for humanity in this world and alleviate the sufferings of humanity.

Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar directed the administration of the General Hospital to keep a complete record of donation received from philanthropists. He said every penny of the wealthy people would be spent honestly on welfare of the patients. He hoped that this trend would continue and other affluent members of society would definitely play their part in this difficult time.