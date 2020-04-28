MA/MSc forms submission date extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Punjab University Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for MA/MSc and Bachelor of Commerce annual exams 2020 with double fee till May 10, 2020. Earlier, the date expired on 27-03-2020 and 31-03-2020, respectively but due to Covid-19 pandemic the registration process was postponed and now the dates to submit registration forms have been extended.