Tue Apr 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

MA/MSc forms submission date extended

Lahore

Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

LAHORE:Punjab University Registration Branch has extended the date of submission of registration forms for MA/MSc and Bachelor of Commerce annual exams 2020 with double fee till May 10, 2020. Earlier, the date expired on 27-03-2020 and 31-03-2020, respectively but due to Covid-19 pandemic the registration process was postponed and now the dates to submit registration forms have been extended.

