N-League politics has ended: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

LAHORE:Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif can read all the information on Ehsas Information Portal if he knows how to use laptop.

He said the N-League was not accepting the very fact that its politics had ended. Responding to the statement issued by the PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzaib, the minister said that the biggest relief package in the history of the country was in action under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that whole of the poor were praying for the premier by raising their hands.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan said that all the provincial ministers and MPAs were taking practical steps against the coronavirus with the cooperation of the administration and with their help poor labourers and daily wages workers were being provided with ration and relief amount. Pointing to the PML-N’s spokesperson, he said that PTI setting aside politics on the coronavirus just kept in mind people’s welfare but the N-league leadership lost this opportunity of public service to politics. He said that the N-League was not accepting the very fact that its politics had ended but by giving this statement it can come to media but cannot make its entry into politics. The minister said that the PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif had gone into self-quarantine after tall claims.