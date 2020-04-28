Lawyer allowed time in CS transfer case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday allowed time to a lawyer to prepare his arguments on maintainability of a petition which he filed against the transfer of former chief secretary of Punjab Maj ® Azam Suleman Khan.

As the chief justice took up the petition as objection case, Advocate Humayun Faiz Rasool, the petitioner in person, stated that the registrar office had not informed him about objection to the petition and fixed it for hearing without his consent. On being summoned, an official of the registry branch appeared before the court and said two objections had been put to the petition of Mr Rasool. He said the office questioned locus standi of the petitioner to agitate the transfer of the chief secretary before the high court under Article 199 of the Constitution. The second objection was technical in nature as a document attached with the petition was not readable, he added.

The lawyer said he needed time to address the objection of locus standi since the office had not supplied him the objection in writing. Chief Justice Khan directed the office to furnish a copy of the objections to the petitioner so that he could appear with prepared arguments on next hearing. In his petition, the lawyer submitted that the manner in which Mr Khan had been removed was not only inappropriate but also unlawful in view of the constitutional provisions, statutes and procedure laid down by the Supreme Court.

sHe said the new chief secretary would definitely take days to understand the ongoing situation at this cost of the lives of the citizens since the province had been seriously hit by Covid-19 pandemic.