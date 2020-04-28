close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

14 die in Punjab accidents

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2020

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 637 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these crashes, 14 people died, whereas 699 were injured. Out of this, 396 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 303 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, reducing the burden of hospitals.

Latest News

More From Lahore