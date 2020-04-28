14 die in Punjab accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 637 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these crashes, 14 people died, whereas 699 were injured. Out of this, 396 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 303 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, reducing the burden of hospitals.