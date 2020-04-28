Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that dry continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab and Kashmir. Hailstorm may also occur at isolated places.

Rain was also recorded in Rawalakot 15, Muzaffarabad 04, Garhi Dupatta 02, Murree 08 and Kakul 01. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sh Benazirabad where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 34.5°C and minimum was 21°C.