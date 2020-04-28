White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’

WASHINGTON: The White House abruptly canceled Monday´s daily media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump railed against "enemy" journalists and officials signaled a new public relations strategy.

This would be the third consecutive day without a briefing, an event which has been a fixture for weeks, but became a public relations disaster for the president last Thursday when he suggested people could inject disinfectants to fight the virus. The White House had scheduled a briefing for late afternoon, then issued an update saying it was canceled. Over the weekend, none was scheduled and on Friday the president left without taking questions. Trump has been ridiculed around the world for Thursday´s disinfectant comment.